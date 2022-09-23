Corruption-accused Magashule pins case postponement on NPA

Magashule and his several co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein High Court today for a pre-trial conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said he’s disappointed with the postponement of the corruption case against him and several co-accused.

The court heard that a Supreme Court of Appeal application by Magashule to overturn a high court judgment that dismissed his bid for the case to be quashed is still pending.

This prompted a postponement to the twentieth of January next year.

Magashule, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and 14 others face multiple counts of fraud- corruption and money laundering.

Their bids to have the case dropped in the Bloemfontein High Court and petitions to the supreme court of appeal have contributed to delays in the commencement of the trial.

But Magashule has blamed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the postponements claiming, without providing evidence, that the state is colluding with his political detractors.

“They [the State] want to exclude me from participation in the processes leading to Nasrec [ANC's elective conference]," he said.

But the NPA denied that the matter is politically motivated.

It said it worked with facts and it was ready to prove criminal conduct on the part of the accused.