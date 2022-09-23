Cope seeks court order confirming suspension of Bloem, Madisha, Hleko

The court order also looks to confirm the suspension of spokesperson Dennis Bloem and secretary for elections, Mzwandile Hleko.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has filed for a court order confirming the suspension of the party's deputy president Willie Madisha.

The trio was suspended last month following a fallout with Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

Cope chairperson wants the Johannesburg High Court to bar Madisha, Bloem and Hleko from acting as office bearers.

They're also not to take part in any party activity nor set foot at the party's Kempton Park headquarters.

The interim interdict would, in effect, be pending the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings against all three officials.

Cope chairperson Teboho Loate filed court papers after Madisha announced the suspension of Lekota.

Madisha accused Lekota of sowing divisions in the party.

Lekota also faced growing pressure to step down as the leader but he didn't take it lying down.

He then suspended the three officials that publicly criticised his leadership.

The tit-for-tat suspension led to Lekota calling a press briefing that was marred by a fist fight.

The party also wants a cost order against the three officials.