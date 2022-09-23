Complainant in sexual assault case involving Godongwana withdraws, says NPA

This left the Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga with no option but to decline to prosecute the case.

JOHANNESBURG - The complainant in the sexual assault case against finance minister Enoch Godongwana did not want to proceed with the matter.

The decision relates to a sexual assault complaint opened against the minister on 11 August at Skhukhuza Police

Station.

The alleged incident occurred two days prior at a hotel in the province.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant, who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature.”