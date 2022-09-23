Cele encourages police graduates to respect law, serve citizens

Cele was in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to address nearly 500 new police officers and reservists who had graduated from a drive to train some 10,000 candidates.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele encouraged the South African Police Service’s (Saps) new police graduates to respect the law and serve South Africans with pride.

Cele was in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to address nearly 500 new police officers and reservists who had graduated from a drive to train some 10,000 candidates.

The minister said the recruits must commit themselves to the force.

“You did not get any job, this is not a job this is a service. So, If you wanted a job, you could have gone to Coca-Cola, you could have gone anywhere else, to your local government but here you are here for service. That must be forever in your head."

In his usual Cele fashion, he said the police must not hesitate to use their weapons if their lives are under threat.

"Your safety and security is of equal importance [to that of citizens]."

Cele added that the new graduates had to uphold the Saps through their deeds.

“Don't diminish that pride we are having on you. But what will make us more proud is when you are on the ground and you are really implementing what you have been taught," he said urging them to "go beyond the call of duty".