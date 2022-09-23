Cape Town school in the running to be crowned as world's best school Pinelands North Primary School is a finalist in the world’s best school prize for overcoming adversity. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

World’s best school prize for overcoming adversity CAPE TOWN - A city school has made it to the final stages of a global competition. Pinelands North Primary School is a finalist in the world’s best school prize for overcoming adversity. Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that it was a proud moment. "The school's inclusive environment and recognition of their learners' unique needs and potential caught the attention of the T4 Education judges. They have competed against schools and countries from around the world and they have made it to the very last stage," Maynier said. This is such a fantastic achievement, and we are so proud of Pinelands North Primary! https://t.co/PaFBr5ke0d — David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) September 22, 2022

Not only has the school introduced gender-neutral bathrooms, it also provides parents with guidance on gender identities.

Pupils are also being taught sign language and the school has started a fund to help families who were struggling financially.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has encouraged everyone to vote.

"So make sure you get grannies, uncles, friends, people you don't even know, knock on their door and tell them come and vote worldsbestschools.org, let's al lget out there and vote. I want to see you guys at number one," Winde said.

Visit worldsbestschools.org to vote.