Camps Bay to play host to plant-based Heritage Day braai

CAPE TOWN - Get ready for South Africa's largest plant-based braai this Heritage Day.

Yes, you heard correctly there'll be no meat in sight at this braai, instead, only meat alternatives.

The Plant-Based Heritage Day Braai, hosted by ProVeg South Africa, aims to celebrate the country's rich and diverse heritage through food, or more notably, veggies.

ProVeg spokesperson, Donovan Will: "You can have a full braai experience, just like any other braai, and have it fully plant-based. That's meaning it's going to be sustainable and animals won't have to die in the process. Many of the options we all have are healthier, you can have some veggie burgers on the grill, falafel burgers... we're obviously going to have some salads there and veggies, so we really want to showcase those options."

The special plant-based braai takes place in Camps Bay on Saturday.