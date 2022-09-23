Blommetjies to start for the Stormers

The Stormers begin their title defence at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch without several stars who led the team’s charge to the final in the competition’s inaugural campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Stormers coach John Dobson has handed debuts to experienced fullback Clayton Blommetjies and Junior Springbok centre Suleiman Hartzenberg for the Cape side’s United Rugby Championship opener against Irish club, Connacht.

Utility back Warrick Gelant has left the franchise to further his career overseas, while Damian Willemse is out with injury and Steve Kitshoff is on national duty with the Springboks.

The 19-year-old Hartzenberg will partner Dan du Plessis in midfield, while Angelo Davids returns from a stint with the Springbok Sevens team to join Blommetjies and Seabelo Senatla in the back three.

Manie Libbok and Paul de Wet form the starting halback combination, with Godlen Masimla and Junior Springbok captain Sacha Mngomezulu among the replacements.

Ernst van Rhyn captains the team from the second row, alongside Marvin Orie and behind a pair of experienced props in Ali Vermaak and Brok Harris, with Andre-Hugo Venter at hooker.

Evan Roos is at the back of the scrum, with Junior Pokomela and Hacjivah Dayimani on the flanks, while there are six forwards in Kwenzo Blose, Chad Solomon, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen and Willie Engelbrecht ready to make an impact as replacements.

Dobson said that everyone is looking forward to seeing what the new players bring on what should be a memorable occasion in Stellenbosch.

“We have seen the likes of Clayton, Suleiman and some of the others show some real promise in our pre-season and it will be good to see how they react on Saturday," said Dobson.

“We have got an exciting blend of youth and experience, along with more than a few players who really stepped up for us consistently last season," Dobson added.

Stormers squad: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Brok Harris, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak. Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Adré Smith, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Willie Engelbrecht, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu.