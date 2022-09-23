ANC, DA, ACDP back Dyantyi as impeachment inquiry chair

Dyantyi said he will be responding to each of the twelve claims made against him, by Busisiwe Mkhwebane, within the next two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) rallied behind Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi on Friday, saying the public protector’s calls for his recusal are without merit.

Dyantyi also received the backing of the Democratic Alliance, African Christian Democratic Party and Al Jama-ah.

The committee met to discuss how to proceed with the recusal application.

The ANC said the latest move by the public protector was stalling the work of the inquiry adding that it smacked of contradiction.

Deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude: “We have witnessed many things that are happening - the abuse of the chairperson and other members, and we have kept our cool because we don’t want to be judged like we are being judged here.”

But the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Omphile Maotwe said Dyantyi had nothing to lose by recusing himself without challenging the claims.

“The point is there’s reasonable grounds at least by the one side. It doesn’t matter whether we like it or not that they think they are not being treated fairly.”



The chair agreed to a request from smaller parties to obtain independent legal advice, on the options available to the committee.