Go

2 people sustain serious burn wounds in Woodstock explosion

Authorities said that an initial blast went off and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions a short while later.

City of Cape Town firefighters extinguish a fire following an explosion at a building in Woodstock on 22 September 2022. Picture: City of Cape Town
City of Cape Town firefighters extinguish a fire following an explosion at a building in Woodstock on 22 September 2022. Picture: City of Cape Town
23 September 2022 06:33

CAPE TOWN - Two people have sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a business premises in Woodstock.

The cause of Thursday night's incident is unknown at this stage.

Authorities said that an initial blast went off and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions a short while later.

The two men, who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA