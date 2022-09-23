2 people sustain serious burn wounds in Woodstock explosion
Authorities said that an initial blast went off and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions a short while later.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a business premises in Woodstock.
The cause of Thursday night's incident is unknown at this stage.
The two men, who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.