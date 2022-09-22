Have you ever wondered what happens to your debt and tax when you die? Lennox Wasara explains...

JOHANNESBURG - Debt and assets we own are typically transferred to one’s estate in the untimely event of death, meaning the estate is responsible for allocating a person's wealth according to the specifications written in the will.

On the other hand, your liabilities and debts will be settled by the estate in the event beneficiaries inherit assets from the estate before debt is cleared. In such a case, heirs might need to pay for the liabilities off from the share of their inherited assets.

It is important to note there are different types of debt. The first is secured debt, which is ring-fenced by tangible assets such as a house, car or machinery. If you use your house as collateral, the bank can sell the house to regain capital lost should you fail to pay. Interestingly, it could become the responsibility of the person inheriting the asset to clear the balance of the deceased debt.

The second debt type is unsecured debt, which does not have any security acting as protection for the lender. This type could range from credit cards to one's expense bill for a service such as a medical bill. As such, the bank does not have anything to repossess, so to speak. For that reason, the lender would have to get an order from the court giving authority to sell valuables to recover the funds.

If an estate gains income, tax must be paid to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and an heir will be required to pay tax on inherited income.

In some cases, parents might take out a student loan to further their child’s education - student loan debt can be forgiven provided there is a death certificate, as evidence.

Finally, it is not all doom and gloom, there is a solution to ensure you leave your loved ones in good financial health if you pass on by having investments with positive returns, life cover, writing a will, and insurance policy for death in service.