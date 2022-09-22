We must oppose Eskom's proposed 32% tariff hike increase - CT mayor Hill-Lewis

The ailing power utility has asked energy regulator, Nersa, to allow it to increase its power prices by more than a quarter, starting on 1 April next year.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city won't stand for a 32% electricity price hike application by Eskom.

The ailing power utility has asked energy regulator, Nersa, to allow it to increase its power prices by more than a quarter, starting on 1 April next year.

Analysts say that Eskom relies heavily on this approach to stay afloat financially.

But Cape Town's mayor made his views clear at Nersa's public gatherings this week.

"I'm determined to fight for ordinary Capetonians against this outrageous proposal, a staggering number of whom are already struggling to make ends meet and buckling under the rising cost of living. They will never be able to absorb this 32% increase if it is approved, so we must oppose this as Capetonians and as Cape Town," the mayor said.

The city has previously revealed to Eyewitness News that it was currently negotiating with Eskom to get the final 15% of its customers in the Cape Town metro handed over to the municipality's electricity department.