WCED worried over effect of power cuts on pupils preparing for end-of-year exams

Teachers and stakeholders in the education sector have expressed concern that rolling blackouts could potentially disrupt schooling, particularly the upcoming matric exams.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Education in the Western Cape said it expected load shedding to affect over 1,500 schools as learners prepare for their end-of-year exams.

The department said thousands of learners would be attending school during the upcoming school break.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the department would provide support to all learners in order to help them prepare for the end-of-year exams.

"Once again, we approach the matric exam having to contend with load shedding. This is extremely disappointing and is understandably causing concern for our learners," the MEC said.