WC govt advises municipalities to have contingency measures amid power cuts

Western Cape municipalities urged to prepare for all scenarios amid record nationwide load shedding

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government called on municipalities to ensure that contingency plans were in place to ease power cuts.

Premier Allan Winde said one of his administration's biggest concerns was to make sure that there would be a sufficient supply of diesel going forward.

Speaking during an extended provincial cabinet meeting on Wednesday night, Winde stressed the importance of the role municipalities play in becoming more energy resilient.

The provincial government instructed municipalities to leave nothing to change with regard to ongoing load shedding.

Eskom announced that it was implementing stage 5 and 6 load shedding on Sunday morning.

Winde said municipalities should prepare for all scenarios as power cuts could become persistent.

He said municipalities will be monitored in an effort to guide them through the energy

Municipalities were receiving assistance from the provincial Department of Economic Development through its Energy Resilient Programme.