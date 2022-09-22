Transport Minister Mbalula expected to release report on deadly Pongola crash
This comes after 19 children were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie carrying school pupils.
DURBAN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to release the Pongola crash accident report and announce measures to reduce the number of trucks on our roads.
The crash happened at the N2 high crossing in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The minister will visit the area on Thursday and meet with affected families.
The Minister will also outline government measures to alleviate pressure on roads by the freight and trucking industry.
While the Pongola families continue mourning the death of the 20 victims killed in the truck crash last Friday, Transport Minister Mbalula will on Thursday release the Pongola crash accident report.
He said that he would also announce measures to alleviate pressure on the roads caused by trucks.
Around 5,000 trucks use the N2 in the Pongola area per day, with drivers frequently breaking road rules.
Community members have for years been trying to get the government to attend to the issue.
