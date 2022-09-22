Transport Minister Mbalula expected to release report on deadly Pongola crash

This comes after 19 children were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie carrying school pupils.

DURBAN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to release the Pongola crash accident report and announce measures to reduce the number of trucks on our roads.

The crash happened at the N2 high crossing in Pongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister will visit the area on Thursday and meet with affected families.