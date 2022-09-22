Stage 5 load shedding to contiue until Saturday

Eskom said it would publish a complete statement regarding power cuts for the rest of the weekend and the following week.

JOHANNESBURG - South African businesses and households will have to brave stage 5 load shedding until 5am on Saturday morning.

Power utility Eskom announced this on Thursday.

It said it would publish a complete statement regarding power cuts for the rest of the weekend and the following week.

Eskom has since moved from the implementation of stage 6 load shedding which it later eased to stage 5.

#Loadshedding #Stage5



Loadshedding will continue being implemented at Stage 5 until 05:00 on Saturday morning. Eskom will publish a full statement on Friday afternoon with regards to the rest of the weekend and for next week. ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 22, 2022