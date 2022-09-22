St Teresa's School confirms death of pupil, injury of another

The school said it was cooperating with police and was working to determine the facts regarding the tragic incident

JOHANNESBURG: The St Teresa's School in Johannesburg confirmed the death of one pupil and the injury of another following what the school called an isolated incident.

Eyewitness News however, understands that a Grade 8 girl jumped from the school building on Monday, attempting suicide.

This version of events had not been confirmed by the police or the education.

The school said it was cooperating with police and was working to determine the facts regarding the tragic incident.

While the school was not commenting on the circumstance around the incident, it commented on the mental health challenges experienced by many due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said St Teresa's principal Elsa de Bod.

"The mental, physical and emotional health of our pupils has always been a priority and will continue to be a priority for us, our staff, our senior management team, our board and the sisters of mercy."

Eyewitness News has reached out to police and the education department on the matter but they are yet to respond.