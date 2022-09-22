Senzo Meyiwa murder accused, Ntanzi, to appear for bail application

Bongani Ntanzi’s lawyers will bring his bid for bail before Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

PRETORIA - One of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa will return to the Pretoria High Court alone this time for his bail application.

Bongani Ntanzi’s lawyers will bring his bid for bail before Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

He is among five men accused of a robbery in Vosloorus in 2014, that claimed the life of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The bail application of Bongani Ntanzi is a separate legal process to the part heard at the trial into Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Ntanzi was arrested for the football star’s murder while working at a mine on the West Rand.

He is the only one among the five accused who does not have a previous conviction.

But he is the only one who has been outed by Meyiwa’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, as one of the assailants who entered the house on the night Meyiwa was killed.

As he faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, his lawyers will have to argue that there are exceptional circumstances making Ntanzi eligible for bail.