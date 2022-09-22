Privatising Eskom would be selling SA's destiny, says ANC

Standing committee on appropriations chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi said strategic state-owned entities like Eskom will never be sold under the ANC.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament said the government can't leave the "destiny" of the country in private hands.

Standing committee on appropriations chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi said strategic state-owned entities like Eskom will never be sold under the ANC.

Buthelezi was participating in a mini-plenary in the national assembly on the subject of building a state-led mixed economy.

Thursday’s national assembly debate was one of two discussions dealing with the country’s ailing economy.

The debate came as the country failed to produce enough electricity with calls for Eskom’s privatisation.

But ANC Member of Parliament Buthelezi said privatising state-owned enterprises should not be entertained.



"In these high times, we cannot leave the destiny of the country, especially with this strategic company in private hands. For those salivating and hoping to get Eskom, they must just chill. We support the initiatives to allow the private sector the generation of electricity."

The second subject of discussion was a debate on the various solutions to address the worsening cost of living.