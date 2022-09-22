Phahlane's case had to be transferred for successful prosecution - McBride

Former Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and five other police seniors made their first court appearance in the Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with a R54 million police tender.

JOHANNESBURG - Former boss of police watchdog, Ipid, Robert McBride says the criminal case against former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane had to be referred to another wing of law enforcement for his prosecution to be successfully effected.

Phahlane and five other police seniors made their first court appearance in the Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with a R54 million police tender.

They were granted bail ranging from R5,000 to R50,000.

McBride said the case against Phahlane had to be moved from Ipid to the Investigative Directorate.

"The reason being if it had stayed at Ipid, I can put my head on the block, it would have been interfered with. One of the allies of Phahlane is a man called Cedric Nkabinde, who was an investigator for Ipid and he switched and turned allegiances, so the result was that we knew that we had problems, so that had to be transferred and relooked at by different people on the case, and, of course, we've had a change of leadership and now we're seeing great traction since."