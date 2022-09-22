NMB to prioritise service delivery under new mayor Retief Odendaal

Parties in the multi-party coalition removed Johnson following a vote of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has a new mayor.

The Democratic Alliance's Retief Odendaal takes over the reins from mayor Eugene Johnson - less than a year after she was elected to power.

Parties in the multi-party coalition removed Johnson following a vote of no confidence.

The Freedom Front Plus believes the new mayor must focus on some of the biggest problems facing the metro.

The party’s Bill Harington underscored some of the municipality's shortfalls.

“The metro sits with a lot of problems. We're sitting with a decay of infrastructure, we're sitting with a drought, we're sitting with infrastructure on water you know, all those critical things. We're not going to run around like headless chickens... service delivery will definitely be our priority," he said.