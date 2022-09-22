New report ranks SA amongst top 20 countries for criminality

The findings show an almost 40% increase in murders in the past decade.

CAPE TOWN - A new report ranks South Africa as the 19th highest in the world for organised crimes.

The findings show an almost 40% increase in murders in the past decade.

They also suggest South Africa has one of the most illicit markets in the world.

These include a range of crimes like wildlife trafficking, hit squads, armed robberies, organised corruption and cybercrime.

Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane is with the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and she said that they've found that embedded crime in our society breeds some of the most violent cases in the world.

"Our response has been too stovepiped, too reactive, it's not strategic or future-oriented, there's a need for the whole of government and society to deal with this. It cannot just be dealt with by the criminal justice system."