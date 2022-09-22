NA speaker considers legal advice on Calland's appointment to Section 89 panel

Calland’s appointment has been rejected by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over concerns about his objectivity.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she’s considering legal advice on whether University of Cape Town law professor Richard Calland, should serve on an independent panel considering the evidence for the impeachment of the president.

A decision could be announced as soon as Friday on whether Calland can be allowed to complete the panel of three.

Calland’s appointment has been rejected by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over concerns about his objectivity.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the constitutional law expert Calland had already received his appointment letter to serve on the Section 89 independent panel.

But the DA and EFF have objected.

They said Calland was well-known for offering independent analysis and commentary favourable to Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nominated by the Good Party, Calland along with former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo and retired judge Thokozile Masipa, are to consider prima facie evidence of misconduct on the part of the president, relating to the Phala Phala farm matter.

“Due diligence was conducted on all the candidates. It was just unfortunate that the team from parliament did not pick up this particular challenge that has been raised by both the EFF and DA.”



Mapisa-Nqakula said that she decided against the hasty withdrawal of Calland’s appointment, after receiving the complaints.

“I decided to follow the processes by way of putting that to test legally, what are the implications are going to be, in the event we remove or even keep Prof Calland on the panel.”

The panel is yet to sign contracts to begin their work, which has been delayed by the objection to Calland.