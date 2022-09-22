Mkhwebane says she’s been pre-judged by inquiry chair, Dyantyi

Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday took a turn from core business, as Mkhwebane tabled an application for the recusal of Dyantyi, accusing him of unfairness and bias.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the chairperson of her impeachment inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, had prejudged her.

Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry on Wednesday took a turn from core business, as Mkhwebane tabled an application for the recusal of Dyantyi, accusing him of unfairness and bias.

She also wants Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham to be removed because of his association to the complainant, the party’s Natasha Mazzone.

Mkhwebane said that African National Congress (ANC) MP, Dyantyi, had made reference to her alleged incompetence as far back as 2019.

"This is classical bias and prejudging. You pass judgment on the incompetence of the Public Protector and now you are supposed to have an open mind about it," Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Dali Mpofu said.

Mpofu offered the Section 194 committee 12 grounds on which he said Dyantyi had shown himself not to have been impartial over the past two months of these proceedings and that he’d favoured the evidence leaders.

"When we made relevance issues they were summarily dismissed by the chair, without consulting anybody. But when evidence leaders made a relevance-related issue, it was subjected to a committee process. That is the exact bias I’m talking about, of treating us differently," Mpofu said.

The committee will meet on Friday to discuss the complaints, and whether or not Dyantyi should recuse himself.