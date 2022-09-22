Maughan hits back at Zuma, labels private prosecution bid as 'meritless'

Karyn Maughan says Zuma has ulterior motives and is, simply trying to intimidate and harass her; and to stop her reporting on his trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Specialist legal journalist, Karyn Maughan, has shot back at former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution against her, describing it as a “meritless” attempt to silence her and an attack on media freedom.

Last year, Zuma opened a criminal case against Billy Downer for what he’s described as the "leaking" of a medical note from his doctor to Maughan, which, according to Zuma, amounts to a breach of the NPA Act.

After the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute Downer, Zuma launched a private prosecution against him, as well as Maughan.

But Maughan has now filed an urgent application challenging her prosecution.

News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan labelled the summons to appear in court that she was served with earlier this month “unlawful, vexatious and an abuse of the process of court”.

She wants the court to set aside the summons and to interdict Zuma from pursuing the private prosecution against her.

Maughan says Zuma has ulterior motives and is, simply trying to intimidate and harass her; and to stop her reporting on his trial.

She describes the summons as “a cynical attack on the right to freedom of expression and a free media” and also says it appears to serve as “a threat to journalists in general”.

And she argues he lacks standing to bring a private prosecution because he hasn’t suffered any personal injury as a consequence of her alleged crimes, with the medical note having been a court document and forming part of the public record.