Manenberg community living in fear following shootings in area

Over the past few days, three people have been shot in separate incidents.

CAPE TOWN - The Manenberg community is gripped by fear following more shootings in the area.

Over the past few days, three people have been shot in separate incidents.

The first, over the weekend, was Abdullah Boonzaaier, the son of the late former gang boss, Rashied Staggie.

"The gangs don't give warning, there are no alarm signs. They just start shooting and your life is just disrupted

Crime activist Roegshanda Pascoe said that while the area was tense, police were on the ground doing their job.

"People are afraid for their safety, that's why there's silence about what happened on Saturday with the shooting of Abdullah Boonzaaier. I'm just grateful for the police, who are currently patrolling," Pascoe said.

She said that the community was traumatised and power cuts had only worsened the problem.

"Load shedding is currently not helping, it's keeping people more in trauma and fear and we can just pray that this will blow over," Pascoe said.

Arrests have yet to be made following the latest shootings in the area.