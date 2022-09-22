Lotto results, Wednesday, 21 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 21 September 2022 are:
Lotto: 08, 15, 16, 24, 32, 42 B: 14
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 12, 14, 19, 35, 45 B: 6
Lotto Plus 2: 11, 12, 35, 36, 51, 52 B: 31
#DrawResults for 21/09/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 21, 2022
#LOTTO: 08, 15, 16, 24, 32, 42#BONUS: 14
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 12, 14, 19, 35, 45#BONUS: 06#LOTTOPLUS2: 11, 12, 35, 36, 51, 52#BONUS: 31 pic.twitter.com/J5Ig99pftw
