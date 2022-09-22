Go

Lotto results, Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
22 September 2022 05:35

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 are:

Lotto: 08, 15, 16, 24, 32, 42 B: 14

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 12, 14, 19, 35, 45 B: 6

Lotto Plus 2: 11, 12, 35, 36, 51, 52 B: 31

