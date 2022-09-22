Load shedding delays emergency surgeries, risking patients' lives, says HPCSA

The council believes Eskom's outages are hitting clinics and hospitals hard, as they grapple with an already tight budget and can't keep up with the demand of prices of diesel.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has called on the government to stop cutting power to the country's hospitals.

The council believes Eskom's outages are hitting clinics and hospitals hard, as they grapple with an already tight budget and can't keep up with the demand compounded by the price of diesel.

The HPCSA said blackouts were placing more strain on the already struggling healthcare system.

The council added that outages resulted in a decline in the quality of healthcare in South Africa.

Furthermore, the council noted, this was an added headache for staff.

A council statement said healthcare practitioners were unable to perform emergency surgeries on time, and this put the lives of patients at risk.

At the same time, medical students' efforts to learn on the job were also compromised.

The HPCSA said 420 state-run hospitals and more than 3,000 state-run clinics were experiencing daily blackouts.