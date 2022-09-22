Load shedding cannot be my fault: Mantashe

Mantashe's comments come on the back of calls for him to be axed after Eskom implemented stage 6 power cuts last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Energy Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said he was not responsible for the country's energy crisis.

Mantashe faced criticism over the rampant planned power cuts.

Speaking at the signing of power purchase agreements in Centurion on Thursday, Mantashe hit out at critics.

Mantashe refused to take the fall for the country's continued electricity woes.

The challenges include Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on - owing to ageing infrastructure, corruption and insufficient generation capacity.

It's a crisis that dates back several years.

While Eskom doesn’t fall under Mantashe’s ministry, the Democratic Alliance believes he should be axed over the latest power cuts.

Hitting back Mantashe said: "It's an occupational hazard to be insulted. It cannot be my fault."

Other parties on the opposition benches appear to have taken exception to calls for Mantashe’s head.

The Economic Freedom Fighters want Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and the entire Eskom board to be fired.

Meanwhile, Mantashe insisted that the signing of three power purchase agreements would help ease the crisis.