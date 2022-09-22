KZN DA to probe legislation changes to reduce impact of heavy vehicles on roads

This follows a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of at least 18 primary school pupils in Pongola last week.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that it will investigate possible legislation changes to reduce the impact of heavy vehicles on the province’s roads.

The opposition political party said that increasing traffic volumes called for a review of current legislation.

It has criticised the ANC, claiming that it has not done enough to ensure safety.

This week, KwaZulu-Natal’s acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane admitted that there had been a five-fold increase in heavy-duty traffic on the Pongola road alone, from 1,000 trucks to 5,000 per day.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said that many of KZN's roads were not built for these types and volumes of traffic.

"Proposed legislative changes that the DA will look into should include enforcing trucks to remain in the left lane only, particularly in areas of high accident rates," Rodgers said.

Rodgers said they would also be assessing legislation on limited, off-peak travel times for heavy-duty vehicles as well as restricted access for heavy-duty vehicles on the roads.