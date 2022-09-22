High food, fuel prices among the drivers of SA's inflation

Inflation is not yet under control despite a slight decrease to 7.6% in August

JOHANNESBURG - Higher food and fuel prices have all been listed as some of the drivers of high inflation.

This comes after the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced an increase of 75 basis points to the prime lending rate.

Sarb governor, Lesetje Kganyago said inflation was not yet under control despite a slight decrease to 7.6% in August.

"For 2023, headline inflation is revised lower to 5% as a result of lower food, fuel and core inflation forecast."

It all started with the war between Russia and Ukraine - which sent the price of oil through the roof at the beginning of the year with some cooking oils almost doubling in price.

Kganyakgo said that this impacted the price of food.

"While producer price and food inflation has eased, Russia's war in the Ukraine continues with adverse effects on global prices."

The US Fed set the tone for today's figure - also increasing its rate by 75 basis points.