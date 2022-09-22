Gugulethu community shocked after 2 private security guards murdered

The recent shooting raises concerns, as similar attacks have been reported to impact service delivery in these communities.

CAPE TOWN - The deaths of two private security guards in Gugulethu on Wednesday remains a mystery.

Two gunmen allegedly approached the security vehicle and fired several shots.

One guard died on the scene while the other succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Residents say that the two suspects fled without taking anything.

The community of Gugulethu is still in shock over the deaths of two private security guards.

It's alleged that the two assailants left behind firearms belonging to the deceased.

It's reported that police arrested a young man near the crime scene for trying to steal one of the firearms.

"For every project, the city should always consider the vicinity it wants to execute or undertake the project. And in any project you need to consider certain adverse factors that might come up," said the councillor of ward 39, Thembinkosi Mjuza.

Police say they have launched a manhunt and no arrests have yet been made.