Godongwana: Crime has a huge impact on the economy

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was responding to oral questions from members in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that rampant crime in the country was having an impact on the economy.

On Eskom, Godongwana also said that the long-term solution was ending load shedding by ramping up capacity through emergency procurement.

Godongwana was responding to oral questions from members in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister Godongwana faced several questions about the state of the economy and rising living costs.

He also responded to questions on the impact of rising crime on the economy.

"The second issue is the extent of criminality and crime in this country. There is no doubt... no one can deny the fact that crime has a huge impact on the economy," he said.

The finance minister said that they were looking for emergency procurement and other income support measures for the ailing power utility on load shedding.

"Eskom has 46,000 capacity in terms of megawatts. How do we ensure we can ramp up that capacity and lastly maintenance of that, followed by emergency procurement? We’re going to change regulations to make it quite easy," Godongwana said.

He also told members that it was up to government as a whole to tackle the country's economic challenges and not just the Treasury.