eThekwini ANC endorses Zweli Mkhize for party president, Mashatile as deputy

This could be a signal of how some of KwaZulu-Natal's 10 other regions are likely to go, with the province expected to pronounce on the way forward in the coming days.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s largest region in the country, eThekwini, has endorsed embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for the position of party president ahead of its elective conference.

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo had given branches two days to deliberate over the nomination process, with regions expected to give him feedback on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal is also the ANC's largest province - it will be sending 877 delegates to the conference in December.

The ANC in eThekwini gathered under what it called a festival of ideas, discussing the current state of the organisation and its leadership.

This is where secretaries and chairs of branches in the region agreed that the party needed new leadership, criticising the ANC for failing to focus on real issues of service delivery and the needs of the poor.

It picked embattled former Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, who's been tainted by the Digital Vibes scandal, as its preferred presidential candidate and treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, also got the nod for the position of deputy president.

The region divulged no reasons for the two but said it was open to negotiations on other positions.

Mtolo is a key ally of Mkhize's, and is expected to ensure he rallies the entire province behind the disgraced politician.