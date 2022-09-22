DA revels in Nelson Mandela Bay victory, vows to rebuild municipality

ANC Mayor Eugene Johnson was ousted from her position overnight. The municipality will now be led by the DA’s Retief Odendaal.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is basking in the glory of being voted back into power in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

African National Congress (ANC) Mayor Eugene Johnson was ousted from her position overnight.

The municipality will now be led by the DA’s Retief Odendaal.

The water-stricken metro's mayoral chain has changed hands several times in recent years.

DA Eastern Cape chairperson, Andrew Whitefield, says Odendaal has his work cut out for him.

"The DA in the Eastern Cape would like to congratulate DA Mayor Retief Odendaal on his election in the early hours of this morning to be the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay and we would like to thank all of our coalition partners who work tirelessly to make this multi-party coalition government a reality. We have inherited a broken and dysfunctional administration but this multi-party coalition government will begin immediately to rebuild Nelson Mandela Bay."