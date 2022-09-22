Go

DA: Overspending at Tembisa Hospital is concerning

The hospital reportedly exceeded its budget by over R700 million, which has affected this year's budget.

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News.
22 September 2022 08:21

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was concerned with reports of overspending at Tembisa Hospital in the last financial year.

The party met with acting CEO Mohlamme Mathabathe on Wednesday, where the hospital was called to account for allegations of corruption.

Reports suggest the hospital purchased overpriced equipment, including 230 face cloths and 100 leather armchairs and 200 skinny jeans.

"They overspent by R747 million, so clearly something is very wrong at this hospital. The CEO has now been suspended and going forward, I hope that the acting CEO and his team make sure that any future money is properly spent on goods for patients that they actually need," said the DA's Jack Bloom.

