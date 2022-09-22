CoJ's Sun says Eskom's proposed tariff hike will cripple economy

The multi-party coalition says it rejects the power supplier's request to raise the electricity tariffs to 38.1%.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Joburg has proposed that Eskom revise its proposed tariff increase to at least 18.4%.

Eskom submitted an application to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), which is holding public hearings.

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Michael Sun said that the proposed hike would cripple the economy.

"This unrealistic tariff hike proposed by Eskom would put a halt to business and economic recovery and would negatively impact on job creation and the city's revenue base," Sun said.

Sun said that Eskom should look into effective cost-cutting measures.

"We request Nersa to limit the increase to Eskom's tariff as suggested and Eskom should rather be encouraged to introspect and seek out alternative mechanisms to impove its efficiency and reduce costs."