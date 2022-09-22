CoCT reveals more plans to end power cuts in city

This includes building a solar plant in Atlantis by next year.

CAPE TOWN - City bosses say fresh plans are under way to end power cuts.

This includes building a solar plant in Atlantis by next year.

The tender is out and the plant should start pumping out power by 2024.

The preferred bidders for a separate 300-megawatt contract are also being considered right now.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said he hopes these projects will help steer the metro away from the national grid.

"This will be good news to all the Capetonians in light of Eskom's current request for a 32% price hike in electricity next year. Cape Town also continues to press ahead on procuring electricity from independent suppliers. Once again we are appealing to the national government to simplify the procurement process so that we can get more power and cheaper power onto the grid as soon as possible," the mayor said.