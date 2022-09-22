Cabinet still deliberating on Eskom progress reports & power cuts

In a statement, Cabinet said that it discussed the problem of power cuts that had over the past week 'disrupted the economic activities of businesses and inconvenienced households in the country'.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it is still deliberating on progress reports on Eskom’s capacity and load shedding following its meeting on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting that received a briefing from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on the capacity of Eskom.

The Cabinet meeting came after more than a week of stage six and stage five power cuts.

President Ramaphosa chaired yet another Cabinet meeting where Eskom and energy security was the key issue.

But now Ramaphosa is under even more pressure from all corners of society to come up with solutions after the latest and worst ever bout of power cuts.

In a statement, Cabinet said that it discussed the problem of power cuts that had over the past week “disrupted the economic activities of businesses and inconvenienced households in the country”.



It said Cabinet expressed regret that intermittent power cuts were happening at the time when government was “vigorously engaged” with the interventions announced by Ramaphosa in July to overcome what it called the “surmountable energy crisis” facing the country.



Cabinet said that it remained committed to “resolving the issue of energy security in the country and welcomes the concerted efforts being made by government and other stakeholders to find a permanent solution to end load-shedding”.



Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who was part of the Cabinet meeting, also touched on Eskom in the National Assembly on Wednesday, saying emergency procurement would be a key element.

He said that Treasury was going to change regulations to make it easier to get services.