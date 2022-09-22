Busa pleads with govt to take urgent steps to end power cuts

Busa has highlighted a number of measures, including a short-term plan, to urgently enable Eskom to purchase power from all available resources and to step up repairs to plants.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country's economy taking a pounding due to stage five power cuts, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has made an urgent plea for government to step in and take certain measures.

Busa said that it had been requesting government to urgently implement identified priority interventions to stop load shedding, which hit stage six a few days ago.

Busa has highlighted a number of measures, including a short-term plan, to urgently enable Eskom to purchase power from all available resources and to step up repairs to plants.

Vacancies need to be filled on the Eskom board, with the relevant expertise, while the utility must be more granular and detailed on precisely what is causing the current spate of power cuts, including whether this is sabotage.

"We were surprised that the Cabinet meeting yesterday did not come up with any substantial statement on this even though the president cut short his trip. He should have been briefed," said Busa CEO, Cas Covaadia.

He said it’s estimated that the current power cuts were costing the country around R4 billion a day.