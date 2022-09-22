Bavuma feels let down after SA20 auction rejection

Bavuma admitted to feeling disappointed that he was not selected by any of the 6 franchises at the SA20 auction on Monday, all-rounder along with Andile Phehlukwayo – the two most notable snubs at the event,” said Temba Bavuma after SA20 auction rejection.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma cut a figure of a downcast man as he answered questions from the media ahead of his team’s six-match tour to India.

Bavuma admitted to feeling disappointed that he was not selected by any of the six franchises at the SA20 auction on Monday.

He and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo were the two most notable people who were subbed at the event.

The questions about the player auction could not be avoided after Bavuma had been used as one of the figureheads for the promotional material when the tournament was launched.

Bavuma confessed that he did think he’d have a playing role in the new league and though he was disheartened, he wouldn’t be spending a lot of thought into it in the intervening period.



“I feel let down in a way. I don’t think that comes from any point of entitlement from my side. But I also think I have to caution myself from not delving too deeply into it. It’s not the right time,” Bavuma said.

The reaction to Bavuma going unsold varied from disbelief that the national skipper was not chosen by any team, to some alleging a racial motive while others rationalised the collective decision based on his batting statistics.

Bavuma said he shied away from following the media this week, so he hasn’t seen too many responses.

“I guess it’s comforting to know that there is a part of the public that shares the same sentiments that I have. To be honest, though, I don’t know what’s happening out there. I know what I’m feeling and I’m speaking from that point of view,” Bavuma said.

His focus is on the upcoming tour and the World Cup in Australia in October.

The captain said he wants the team to brush up on their preparations and build the squad’s confidence and faith.

When asked if he had a point to prove over the coming months to his critics and naysayers, Bavuma replied: “The biggest thing for me is to serve the team as best as I can. I still have the responsibility of being the leader in the team. I will endeavor to do that as best that I can as I believe I have been doing for the last couple of months.

“All the other things, I will deal with on a personal level. I’m not going to sit here and say this is what I want to prove,” Bavuma added

The Proteas will leave for India on Friday.