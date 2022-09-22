Africa should use COP 27 to advance continent’s climate change goals: Experts
KIGALI - Climate scientists have stressed that Africa should use the COP 27 conference to advance the continent’s climate change goals.
A pre-COP 27 African media conference focusing on the issue started in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.
The gathering brought journalists from across the continent together ahead of the 2022 United Nations climate change conference starting in November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
Mohamed Adow, Power Shift Africa director, said Africa, which is home to about 17% of the world’s population, accounts for around 4% of the global emissions annually.
"What it neglects is that on historical terms, the 17% of the global population that resides in Africa that is domiciled in this part of the world only accounts for 0.1% of the historical emissions."
Deputy director-general at the Rwanda Environment Management Authority, Faustine Munyazikwiye, said Africa's key priorities need to be highlighted at the gathering.
"We need to work together and this COP 27 should be the wake-up call to all African countries and make it our COP."
These experts said the climate talks need an overhaul to cut back the scale of the climate crisis and rectify injustices in the current system.
