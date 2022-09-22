Africa should use COP 27 to advance continent’s climate change goals: Experts

KIGALI - Climate scientists have stressed that Africa should use the COP 27 conference to advance the continent’s climate change goals.

A pre-COP 27 African media conference focusing on the issue started in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.

The gathering brought journalists from across the continent together ahead of the 2022 United Nations climate change conference starting in November in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Mohamed Adow, Power Shift Africa director, said Africa, which is home to about 17% of the world’s population, accounts for around 4% of the global emissions annually.