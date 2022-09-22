Africa has potential to do away with energy poverty with renewable resources

JOHANNESBURG - Africa does have the potential and resources to eradicate energy poverty through renewable resources.

This is the word from climate policy experts.

It came on the second day of the PRE-COP 27 African Media Conference in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

The experts interacted with the media on the impact of climate change in Africa ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference set to take place in Egypt in November.

These experts pointed out that the lack of energy access underpinned many of the challenges faced by the African continent.

Mohamed Adow, Power Shift Africa Director, stressed the importance of countries developing a clear energy path for the region

“…do we rather shackle ourselves to that outdated development model that has in the process caused climate change or we pursue an alternative development path that allows us to actually set and chart an alternative development…so this is the question that’s at the heart of climate change…”

Adow emphasised that the continent, with a population of around 1,4 billion people, needed to adopt an energy development path that moves away from fossil fuels, but is also able to eradicate Africa’s energy poverty.

“…you need to think about what, would be the fastest way to address it, is it going to be through centralized, largely fossil-powered on-grid energy systems or it will be people-centered distributed systems, particularly the kind that are fit for delivering energy for the current energy poor, rural populations of Africa…”

Data cited by Adow indicates that two out of three Africans don’t have access to reliable energy.