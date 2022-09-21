WC taxi associations agree to reopen route between Paarl and Bellville

The taxi route closure between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville is scheduled to come to an end on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A contested taxi route between Paarl and Bellville could soon reopen following an agreement between Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA).

The taxi associations have agreed to share route B97 that operates from the Mbekweni community.

It had been closed for more than a year due to violent conflict.

However, Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said route B97 would remain closed until the latest agreement between CATA and CODETA was implemented.

“In terms of the agreement operating licences will be apportioned on an equal basis between the two associations to demand for services as shown in the transportation plans for the area,” he said.

which left 83 people dead.

The closure of the lucrative route has come at a high cost for the taxi industry with operators suffering financial losses.

Last year, CATA's Mandla Hermanus told Eyewitness News that 38 vehicles operate on the route and each driver made between R1,000 to R1,400 a day before the closure.