WC Deputy Judge President Goliath likely to still face Judicial Conduct Tribunal

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath is likely to still face a Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

In July 2020, then Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng dismissed a complaint that Goliath's boss, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, had lodged against her.

That complaint came in response to one that Goliath had lodged against Hlophe, though, which Mogoeng, at the same time, upheld.

Hlophe took both decisions on appeal.

The committee upheld Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that a tribunal be convened to investigate and report on the complaint against Hlophe.

It includes claims around an alleged assault on fellow Judge Mushtak Parker in his chambers and Hlophe using abusive language.

However, it overturned Mogoeng’s dismissal of the complaint against Goliath, which involves racism allegations and claims that she divulged information about a case while it was still before the courts and made a secret recording of a discussion between her and Hlophe.

The committee found the former couldn’t be resolved on paper and that the latter "requires proper ventilation and determination by a tribunal".

They changed the recommendation to one that a tribunal be established to investigate and report on the complaint against Goliath as well.