Suspect in Jehaan Petersen murder expected in court

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Hanover Park is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jehaan Petersen was laid to rest this past Friday after her body was found on an open field in the area the previous weekend.

The teenager's murder has sent shockwaves through the Hanover Park community and residents are baying for blood.

The local community policing forum's Yaseen Johaar told Eyewitness News that the suspect was known in the community.

It's not yet clear why or how Petersen was killed but police have confirmed that the deceased had sustained wounds to her head and body.