SIU obtains preservation order to freeze pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba

This comes after the SIU found that Letwaba personally benefited from funds that the lotteries commission had distributed to non-profit organisations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze the pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, former chief operating officer at the National Lotteries Commission.

This comes after the SIU found that Letwaba personally benefited from funds that the lotteries commission had distributed to non-profit organisations.

The preservation order interdicts the Liberty Group – a pension administrator - from paying close to R2.8 million to Letwaba pending a case against him.

An investigation by the SIU shows that Letwaba allegedly used family and friends to siphon funds that the National Lotteries commission had earmarked for non-profit organisations.

The SIU appraoched the Special Tribunal on an urgent basis after Letwaba’s resignation from the commission last month amid a disciplinary hearing.

Letwaba’s funds have been frozen pending the finalisation of the SIU’s application at the Special Tribunal.

The outcome of the SIU’s application is expected within 60 days.