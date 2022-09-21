Samwu demands action against Tshwane officials over fuel shortage

The union said that it had been raising concerns for months about an inconsistent fuel supply that has been crippling the Tshwane bus services, leaving people stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane has demanded that the city officials responsible for overseeing fuel supplies must be held accountable for their failure to provide services.

The union said that it had been raising concerns for months about an inconsistent fuel supply that has been crippling the Tshwane bus services, leaving people stranded.

However, the city's spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, said that since this week's shortage, they had employed a new provider.

The City of Tshwane's temporary suspension of its bus services on Monday sparked outrage among residents who use the buses as a primary mode of transport, saying that no alternative plans had been made for them.

Earlier this year, Samwu marched on behalf of commuters who were unable to use their monthly and weekly tickets for the bus service with no refunds made available, forcing them to fork out money for additional transport.

The city's Bokaba said that they had now topped up their supplies.

"The city utilises a different service provider to replenish its fleet with fuel as a stopgap measure to obviate the fuel shortage challenge and to ensure that operations are not severely impacted," Bokaba said.

However, the union said that the ongoing fuel shortages were spreading to more departments like the Tshwane Metro Police Department, saying that the entire city needed to be replenished not just one fleet of buses.