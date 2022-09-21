Saftu vows nationwide protest if 8% wage hike for public service workers not met

Public service workers last received a wage increase in 2020 and have rejected the proposed 3% hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is demanding a wage increase of 8% for public service workers.

It staged a picket outside the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council in Centurion on Tuesday.

Saftu said that it was unfair on public workers.

It said that it would negotiate a better wage increase with the council.

Public service workers are not happy with the proposed wage increase of 3%.

They said that wages should be adjusted in line with the inflation rate.

The workers said that they had not received a wage increase in three years and were now demanding a hike of 8%.

Should their demands not be met, the workers said that they would stage a nationwide protest.

They said that they would not accept small increases while they spent most of their time working for the state.

Sibusiso Ngasa is the chairperson for the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers.

"The employer has upped the increase to 3%, which we still feel is below inflation because our current inflation rate is sitting at 7.4%, which cannot be compared," Ngasa said.

Saftu members said that the state was exploiting them as they were not getting what they deserve.

They said that they could not even afford to spoil themselves with the money they earned, let alone afford an ordinary lifestyle.

One worker told Eyewitness News that she was tired of struggling to make ends meet.

"Now we are sitting with the pressure of going home and you are hungry, your children are hungry and your household is dark. How are you going to provide for them?"

Saftu said that it would continue to put pressure on the government to prioritise workers.