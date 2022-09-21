RTMC warns truck owners they'll be held liable for their drivers' negligence

The corporation is concerned with the number of truck accidents which have been reported since the beginning of this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has warned truck owners that they will be held liable for their drivers' negligent driving.

Twenty people, including 18 children, died after a collision with a truck near Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

The truck driver is facing charges of culpable homicide.

The RTMC said that it was aware that trucks had been involved in a few accidents this year.

The corporation urged truck owners to ensure that their staff drove with caution or else they would be held accountable for accidents.

The RTMC's spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said that they would enforce and control road laws consistently to curb the number of truck accidents in the country.

"There are many people now who are entering the freight industry who may not be fully aware of the duty that's imposed on them... some are cutting corners to make money, so we want to make people aware that it can lead to negative consequences."

He added that if truck owners and the state worked together, fewer fatal truck accidents would be reported.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that taxis and trucks contributed to some of the most tragic crashes on the country’s roads last year.