Re-opening of Cape Town refugee centre on track

CAPE TOWN - After being closed for two years during the lockdown, the Home Affairs Department says its refugee centres in four out of five cities, are functioning well.

The refurbishment of its Cape Town centre is set to be concluded at the end of this month and could be up and running before the new year.

Briefing Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday, the department said that it expects 40,000 newcomers to visit refugee centres following their closure.

Since re-opening refugee centres in Durban, Tshwane, Gqeberha and Musina in May, over 87,000 permit applications have been considered.

Of those, 43,000 people have been granted extensions.

But it’s the closure of the Cape Town refugee centre for almost 10 years now, that’s contributed to the backlogs.

Acting deputy director for immigration services, Yusuf Simons: "So, we are eagerly awaiting the opening of that centre, which will alleviate the pressure on the other centres. We are very happy that it will become a best practice model for us of a refugee centre."

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the re-opening of the Cape Town centre, under supervision from the Western Cape High Court, was progressing well.

"The judge frequently visits this centre, and as far as I’m concerned, she’s satisfied," the minister said.

Home Affairs said that it was also hiring nearly 30 new staff to capacitate its centres in Cape Town and Gqeberha.